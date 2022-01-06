Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.