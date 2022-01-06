Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $18.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
