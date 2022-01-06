Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE:WAL opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

