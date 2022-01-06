West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.15.

Get West African Resources alerts:

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.