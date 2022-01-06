Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

