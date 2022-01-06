Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WFC stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

