Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Equal Weight

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

