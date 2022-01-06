Wells Fargo & Company Boosts F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.50

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 54.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

