Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.