Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $746.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.