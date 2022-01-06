Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $23,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.