Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $26.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $681.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $390.43 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $709.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

