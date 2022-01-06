WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.96 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

