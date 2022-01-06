Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $350.72 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.98. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

