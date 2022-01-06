Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $126.99 million and $3.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00219827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00496635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.