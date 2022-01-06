Waltonchain Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $6.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,214,712 coins and its circulating supply is 78,493,680 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

