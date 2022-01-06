Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 7,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,603. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
