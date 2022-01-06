Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 7,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,603. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Photronics by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,117,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

