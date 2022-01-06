Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
