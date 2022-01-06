Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

