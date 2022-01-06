Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.83. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $48.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

