Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 171,498 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.