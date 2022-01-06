VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,441 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 660,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,527,453. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

