VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,513 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

