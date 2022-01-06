VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,482 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

TWLO stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.79. 18,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,195. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.