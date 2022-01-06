Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.89 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.04. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

