Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the November 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

VGI opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.