Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CLSA from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

