VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $540.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.28), with a volume of 111221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.95).

The stock has a market cap of £882.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Peter Hames acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 523 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £41,840 ($56,380.54).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

