Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $785.54

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 785.54 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 783.81 ($10.56), with a volume of 57295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($10.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.97.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

