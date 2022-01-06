Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Richard Armitage Sells 600 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.35), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,010.78).

Shares of LON:VCT traded down GBX 44 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,432 ($32.77). The company had a trading volume of 263,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,710. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 2,042 ($27.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,492.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Get Victrex alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

VCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.84) to GBX 2,060 ($27.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($36.52).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.