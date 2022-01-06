Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.64. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

