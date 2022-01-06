Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,778 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

