Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of RE/MAX worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $561.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.87%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

