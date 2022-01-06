Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,606,000 after buying an additional 313,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $89.97 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

