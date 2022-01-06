Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

