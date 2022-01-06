Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,381 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

