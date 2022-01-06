Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo Sells 1,045 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $18,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50.

VIAV opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

