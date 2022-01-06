VIA optronics (VIAO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VIA optronics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics’ peers have a beta of 3.91, suggesting that their average share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VIA optronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics Competitors 2210 8849 16435 670 2.55

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.88%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.19%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% VIA optronics Competitors -12.98% 2.37% 2.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million -$4.13 million -14.07 VIA optronics Competitors $3.41 billion $630.21 million -9.21

VIA optronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VIA optronics peers beat VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.