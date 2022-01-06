Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSVS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.86) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.75) to GBX 485 ($6.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 467.40 ($6.30) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($8.02). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.93.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

