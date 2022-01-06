Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.31% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.79.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.41. 1,907,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.38. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$17.53.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

