Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -202.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,465,011. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

