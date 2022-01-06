Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -202.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.17.
In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,465,011. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
