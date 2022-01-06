Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

