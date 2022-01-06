Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.86 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36). 25,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 13,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £9.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.90.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

