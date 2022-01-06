Veles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $34,532.38 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.99 or 0.07885325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00313313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00914415 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00463042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.00258439 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,355 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,849 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

