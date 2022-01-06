Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($118.56).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Varta alerts:

ETR VAR1 traded down €3.15 ($3.58) on Wednesday, reaching €115.00 ($130.68). The stock had a trading volume of 152,984 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($206.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.88.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.