Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 164,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,917. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.