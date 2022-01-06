Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.27. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

