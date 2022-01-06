Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 206,773 shares.The stock last traded at $278.09 and had previously closed at $282.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

