Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Raised by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

