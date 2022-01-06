Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $55,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,094. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

