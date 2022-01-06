Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is American Investment Services Inc.’s Largest Position

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $306.14. 44,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

